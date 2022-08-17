NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 1,266,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,893,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at $1,526,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NU by 336.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,819,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,043,000 after buying an additional 21,442,106 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 1,175.0% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,544,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,423,015 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at about $17,320,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in NU by 269.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

