NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 1,266,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,893,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.
NU Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at $1,526,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NU by 336.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,819,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,043,000 after buying an additional 21,442,106 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 1,175.0% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,544,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,423,015 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at about $17,320,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in NU by 269.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 14,633,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.