NOVADAQ Technologies (TSE:NDQ) Trading Up 0.7%

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (TSE:NDQ – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVDQ) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.36. 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.

NOVADAQ Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.36.

NOVADAQ Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOVADAQ Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVADAQ Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.