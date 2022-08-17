Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.80. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 44,278 shares.

Nova LifeStyle Trading Up 40.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.