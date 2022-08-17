Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Sets New 52-Week High at $494.00

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $494.00 and last traded at $492.00, with a volume of 8746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $485.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.09.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

