Northrop Grumman Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.73 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC traded up $7.01 on Wednesday, reaching $492.51. The company had a trading volume of 851,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $496.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.