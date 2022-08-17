Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts have commented on NOC shares. Argus lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.18.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.54. 14,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,155. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.