Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Nordstrom has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 4,550,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,199. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

