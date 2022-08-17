NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Declares $0.39 Dividend

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3865 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

