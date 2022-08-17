NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Declares $0.39 Dividend

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3865 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
NN Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80.
NN Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NN Group (NNGRY)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.