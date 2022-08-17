Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.