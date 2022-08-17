NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 127,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,292. The firm has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.