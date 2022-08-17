NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.