NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.88 Per Share

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.79. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NESF opened at GBX 119.21 ($1.44) on Wednesday. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.45). The firm has a market cap of £702.58 million and a P/E ratio of 695.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

