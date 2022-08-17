Newport Trust Co Trims Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,956 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 1.27% of United Airlines worth $191,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 307.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,735. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.