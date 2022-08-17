Newport Trust Co Sells 854 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $74,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.08. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

