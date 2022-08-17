Newport Trust Co Sells 32,833 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,833 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Teradata were worth $20,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 564,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.01. 3,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,809. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

