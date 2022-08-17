Newport Trust Co Has $4.97 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Newport Trust Co lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

