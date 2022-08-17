Newport Trust Co Has $1.48 Billion Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Newport Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,833 shares during the quarter. Dillard’s makes up about 4.1% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 30.04% of Dillard’s worth $1,480,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after acquiring an additional 178,137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.71. 1,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,798. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.03 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

