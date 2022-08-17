Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.51

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.29. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 69,451 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$147.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

