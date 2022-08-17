Neutrino Token (NSBT) Price Hits $16.69 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $45.87 million and approximately $120,971.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be purchased for $16.69 or 0.00069396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,748,065 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

