Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,965. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $13.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund (NBO)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.