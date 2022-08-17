Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,965. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

