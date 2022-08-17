Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Down 8.2%

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 3,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 746,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 503,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $843,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,379,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,967.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,095,965 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,291 and sold 70,850 shares valued at $212,401. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 63.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,353 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 538,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 242.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 519,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 321.6% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 576,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 439,491 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.