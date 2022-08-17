Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

NRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $597.95 million, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.33. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,105,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 209,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $657,390.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,095,965 shares of company stock worth $3,229,291 and have sold 70,850 shares worth $212,401. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nerdy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nerdy by 63.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,012,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 779,353 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in Nerdy by 50.1% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 538,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 242.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 519,594 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

