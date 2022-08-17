NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.62.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.94. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.