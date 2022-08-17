Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 909,446 shares.The stock last traded at $21.87 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $321,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $483,435. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,450,000 after buying an additional 41,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

