Needham & Company LLC Lowers PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target to $8.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.46. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.10.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

