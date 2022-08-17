Needham & Company LLC Lowers PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target to $8.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.46. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2,492.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 312,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

