Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

GASNY stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.59) to €29.60 ($30.20) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Further Reading

