National Bank Financial Trims Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Target Price to C$6.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IVREF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 23.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

