Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Stock Price Up 46.3%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 46.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. 7,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 7,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

