Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 592,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $3,265,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 327.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

