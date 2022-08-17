M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Issue $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $19.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $191.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.59. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $5,171,031. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $622,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in M&T Bank by 65.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

