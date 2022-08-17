MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 23,888 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.87.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSDA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 834,374 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 605,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,542,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $22,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.