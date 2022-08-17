MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. MP Materials accounts for about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.09% of MP Materials worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,385,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,709,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,385,468 shares in the company, valued at $55,709,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,870,789 shares of company stock valued at $185,732,283. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,716. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.