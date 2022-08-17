MotaCoin Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $159,144.11 and $1,042.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,456,385 coins and its circulating supply is 55,250,139 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

