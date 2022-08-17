MotaCoin (MOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $167,342.69

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $167,342.69 and approximately $1,056.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,298.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MotaCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,457,168 coins and its circulating supply is 55,250,922 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
