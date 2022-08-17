Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.72. 5,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.63.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.83.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

