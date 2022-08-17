Moody’s Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Moody’s has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $322.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.63. Moody’s has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.83.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,058,000 after purchasing an additional 145,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after buying an additional 53,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,185,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,841,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

