Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 34,743 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,743 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,125,000 after acquiring an additional 54,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,912,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 960,954 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,723,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,641,000 after purchasing an additional 261,596 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,210. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

