Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 22,243 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,243 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $108,198.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $12,351.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $108,198.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $12,351.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $604,301.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,285 shares in the company, valued at $23,056,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,743 shares of company stock worth $6,237,637. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. 8,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

