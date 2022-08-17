Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,026 shares during the period. AZEK comprises 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AZEK by 37.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AZEK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

NYSE AZEK traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. 81,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

