Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,523 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,415 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,121. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.