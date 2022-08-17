Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.13% of KB Home worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 21.3% during the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 182.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 288,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 186,515 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. 29,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

