Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 13,567 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. CONMED comprises 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of CONMED worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.42. 4,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,506. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $87.24 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

