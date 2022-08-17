Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 7,167 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $170,274.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $827,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,601.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

