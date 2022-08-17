Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 40,734 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Cryoport worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 14.21. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

