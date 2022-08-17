Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

