Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up 2.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,868,000 after buying an additional 236,326 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,662. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

