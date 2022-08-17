Mogul Productions 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $357,357.00 (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Mogul Productions has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $357,357.00 worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mogul Productions coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00037206 BTC.
Mogul Productions Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul.
Mogul Productions Coin Trading
