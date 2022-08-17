Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 45.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Model N by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Model N by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Model N by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

