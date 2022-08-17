MKM Partners Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $158.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $152.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.03.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 344,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.66. The stock has a market cap of $387.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 130,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Walmart by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,021,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $245,742,000 after buying an additional 140,726 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,249,000 after buying an additional 64,551 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 13,928.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 1,011,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Walmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

