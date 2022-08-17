Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 2,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

